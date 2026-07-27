SC asks newly formed SIT to file interim probe on alleged Ayodhya temple donation row within two weeks

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the new SIT, constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, to file an interim probe report within two weeks. It also highlighted that the focus is now entirely on a speedy and qualitative investigation.



"We will continue to monitor the investigation," said the three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by the Chief Justice Surya Kant.

During the course of the hearing on Monday, the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, told the court that it constituted an SIT headed by Inspector General of Police Kiran S.

The others being Deputy Inspector General Somen Barma, one Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Grover and one additional Superintendent of police.

One of the lawyers appearing for a petitioner in the case interjected and questioned him that one independent accountant should also be there to supervise the matter. SG Mehta replied that he will include as such.

Senior Advocate Devdatt Kamat, for the petitioner, argued that people have donated a huge sum of money. But sadly, it has not reached the Trust. "Whatever the Trust got may be shown on a website so that people will know that their money has reached. This is not adversarial," Kamat stated.

Hearing these submissions, the CJI said that the SIT will have access to everything.