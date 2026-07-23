Ram Temple donation theft: Seers back Champat Rai; urge devotees not to believe 'false propaganda'

LUCKNOW: While expressing unequivocal solidarity with the former general secretary of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas (temple trust), a majority of saints cautioned people across the country, especially Ram devotees, against falling prey to the alleged false propaganda being spread by a section of political leaders over the theft of donation money from the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Around 300 seers from different temples, akharas and mutths across the state, along with RSS and VHP functionaries, gathered for a crucial meeting in Ayodhya on Thursday to deliberate on issues related to the Ram temple in the wake of the ongoing controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donation money.

The meeting was held at Dharma Mandapam in Maniram Das Chhawani. The saints and seers appealed to the people to have faith in the ongoing inquiry by the probe agencies into the theft case and the judicial process.

"When the Supreme Court of India is seized of the matter and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing it, any unrestrained campaign should not be there by any section of society before the completion of the investigation," said Mahant Ramdas of Naka Hanumangarhi temple.

The seers maintained that there should be no attempt to politicise the issue and that the 500-year struggle to establish Lord Ram at his final abode should not be undermined by one frivolous incident. They said the sacrifices made by saints, seers and people across the country to build a temple dedicated to Lord Ram at his birthplace should not be diluted by a few leaders for political gains.

"The discussions were only on 'Rashtra aur Sanatan'. Nation is first and foremost. The only issue is the nation for which everyone has to be cautious. It is ironical and ridiculous that those who had given affidavits in the courts of the country doubting the very existence of Lord Ram during the litigation over the vexed issue are now worried about the donation money of the temple," said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the designated successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is also the chairman of the temple trust.