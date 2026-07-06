Donation theft row: Ram Temple Trust accepts resignations of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra

LUCKNOW: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday accepted the resignations of its general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Dr Anil Mishra amid the ongoing alleged Ram Temple donation theft controversy.

The decision was taken at a crucial meeting of the Trust, after which Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri announced that trustee Krishna Mohan had been appointed officiating interim general secretary in place of Rai.

Rai and Mishra had submitted their resignations on June 27 following the alleged embezzlement of donation money at the Ram Temple.

Krishna Mohan, a 74-year-old former Indian Forest Service officer and the RSS's Kshetra Sangh Chalak for eastern Uttar Pradesh, was appointed trustee in September last year after the death of founding trustee Kamleshwar Chaupal. He had also lodged the police complaint that led to the registration of an FIR against eight named accused in the alleged donation theft case. All eight have since been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Govind Dev Giri said the Trust would meet again on July 22 to decide on the appointment of a new trustee.

The Trust also constituted a three-member committee to recommend names for the appointment of a chief executive officer (CEO) to oversee its day-to-day functioning. The panel comprises former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Pramod Kohli, Lt Gen (Retd) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and industrialist Suresh Haware.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the Trust said it had completed the construction of the Ram Temple in less than six years after its formation in 2020.

According to the Trust, it has received Rs 3,264 crore through donation drives and contributions since its inception, of which Rs 2,370 crore has been spent on construction and related works.

It added that offerings received till March 31, 2026 totalled Rs 582 crore, of which Rs 391 crore had been spent on temple operations, while the remaining amount had been deposited in banks. The Trust said its financial details had been periodically shared with the media.