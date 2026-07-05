Ahead of key trust meeting, Ram temple treasurer denies role in donation counting, backs probe

LUCKNOW: On the eve of a crucial meeting of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to discuss the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations, trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri has defended his role, asserting that all audit records are "safe" and that he had no involvement in the day-to-day collection or counting of donations.

In a signed letter released to the media on Saturday, Giri expressed dismay and sadness over the controversy, saying the alleged theft had deeply hurt devotees of Lord Ram.

"The local trustees oversee the donation counting process and theft incidents have shattered the hearts of the devotees of Lord Ram. While counting cash offered by millions of devotees, some individuals committed the heinous crime of stealing it," he said.

The Trust is scheduled to meet on Monday amid mounting scrutiny over the alleged embezzlement of temple donations. The controversy has placed several office-bearers under the scanner of investigating agencies.

On June 27, Giri had announced that Trust general secretary Champat Rai and senior trustee Anil Mishra had resigned, taking moral responsibility for the donations theft row, which has since snowballed into a major political controversy.

Since then, Giri himself has come under scrutiny, with questions being raised over the role of the Trust's treasurer in the alleged embezzlement.

"We are neither for nor against anyone. We stand with the truth and urge the investigators to bring the culprits to justice," Giri said.

"We all are deeply hurt, saddened and ashamed. This has been going on for a long time," he added, expressing hope that "the truth would come out with the blessings of Lord Ram".