Ahead of key trust meeting, Ram temple treasurer denies role in donation counting, backs probe

LUCKNOW: On the eve of a crucial meeting of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to discuss the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations, trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri has defended his role, asserting that all audit records are "safe" and that he had no involvement in the day-to-day collection or counting of donations.
In a signed letter released to the media on Saturday, Giri expressed dismay and sadness over the controversy, saying the alleged theft had deeply hurt devotees of Lord Ram.
"The local trustees oversee the donation counting process and theft incidents have shattered the hearts of the devotees of Lord Ram. While counting cash offered by millions of devotees, some individuals committed the heinous crime of stealing it," he said.
The Trust is scheduled to meet on Monday amid mounting scrutiny over the alleged embezzlement of temple donations. The controversy has placed several office-bearers under the scanner of investigating agencies.
On June 27, Giri had announced that Trust general secretary Champat Rai and senior trustee Anil Mishra had resigned, taking moral responsibility for the donations theft row, which has since snowballed into a major political controversy.
Since then, Giri himself has come under scrutiny, with questions being raised over the role of the Trust's treasurer in the alleged embezzlement.
"We are neither for nor against anyone. We stand with the truth and urge the investigators to bring the culprits to justice," Giri said.
"We all are deeply hurt, saddened and ashamed. This has been going on for a long time," he added, expressing hope that "the truth would come out with the blessings of Lord Ram".
Based on the preliminary findings of a report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, eight persons associated with counting cash and valuables donated at the Ram temple have been arrested.
"The extent of the unfortunate theft, when and how it occurred, is part of the investigation. The probe should be impartial," Giri said.
"The court will do its job. We have faith in the SIT and the police. No culprit should be spared. Everyone should have full faith in the investigation and the judiciary. We are all with the truth," he added.
Appealing to fellow trustees, Giri called for stronger safeguards in the handling of devotees' offerings.
"I request them to ensure that foolproof arrangements are made to ensure utmost vigilance and caution in future. A system should be established after consulting experts to ensure foolproof inspection and complete transparency in the counting process. Every penny donated by devotees must be accounted for," he said.
Giri further said he had no connection with the area where offerings deposited in the temple's hundis were counted.
"I live in Pune and travel regularly for different rituals. The local trustees have been overseeing donation counting at the Ram temple since the beginning. The trustees, along with the State Bank of India, developed the SOPs that were shown to me only last month," he said.
"Full audit reports of the Trust's income and expenses since the beginning are all safe. Authorised persons can examine them anytime."
Explaining his role as treasurer, Giri said his responsibility was limited to maintaining the Trust's accounts.
"As the treasurer, it is my duty to keep accounts of income and expenditures. Since I am constantly on tour, chartered accountants from Pune visit Ayodhya during the last four or five days of each month to review the transactions and provide necessary guidance to the Trust officials," he said, adding that he relied on the chartered accountants for maintaining the Trust's accounts.
He also said all expenditure on behalf of the Ram temple was made through banking channels.
"I am not an authorised signatory, so my signature is not valid. We don't have a chequebook. Payments are not made in cash, but directly through bank transfer," he said.
The treasurer further claimed that he had never lobbied for any position in the Trust and had never claimed reimbursement for his frequent travel.
"I never requested nor made any effort to become a trustee or the treasurer of the temple trust. Serving Lord Ram in any form brings a sense of happiness and contentment," he said.
Giri also said that, barring a few exceptions, he had never accepted donations in cash or kind since becoming a trustee.
"The only exceptions were when I accepted Rs 11,000 from my elder sister, who is no more. On another occasion, a woman named Neelam Gonhe donated a one-kilogram silver brick. Receipts were immediately issued on both occasions," he said.
According to the letter, Giri is scheduled to reach Ayodhya on Sunday ahead of Monday's Trust meeting.
Concluding his statement, Giri said no attempt to tarnish the glory of Sanatan Dharma and the Ram temple would succeed.