Ram Temple donation row: Probe widens as police focus on tracing money stolen by arrested accused

LUCKNOW: The investigation into the Ram Temple donation irregularities is widening as the police are now focusing on tracing the money, allegedly siphoned off by the arrested accused.

The investigators are combing through the hideouts of the eight accused currently languishing in the Faizabad jail, searching for evidence regarding movable and immovable assets secured during the period of time when the alleged embezzlement of funds took place.

The police have so far seized Rs 80 lakhs and documents related to properties and other assets purchased by the eight accused, including the Breeza car owned by Avinash Shukla.

"It is believed that the involvement of the accused persons in the case has been established, but the whereabouts of the money swindled off by them is yet to be known,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.

It is also yet to be known who was the mastermind behind the embezzlement of funds and the total amount siphoned off by the accused.

Police have examined footage from the CCTV cameras installed at the site. The digital video recorder contains recordings covering the past 45 days.

"We have CCTV footage covering a 45-day period during which the accused appear to have taken money whenever they found an opportunity. There was no fixed amount stolen on a given day,” said a police official.