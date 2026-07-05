Ram Temple donation row: Probe widens as police focus on tracing money stolen by arrested accused

LUCKNOW: The investigation into the Ram Temple donation irregularities is widening as the police are now focusing on tracing the money, allegedly siphoned off by the arrested accused.
The investigators are combing through the hideouts of the eight accused currently languishing in the Faizabad jail, searching for evidence regarding movable and immovable assets secured during the period of time when the alleged embezzlement of funds took place.
The police have so far seized Rs 80 lakhs and documents related to properties and other assets purchased by the eight accused, including the Breeza car owned by Avinash Shukla.
"It is believed that the involvement of the accused persons in the case has been established, but the whereabouts of the money swindled off by them is yet to be known,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.
It is also yet to be known who was the mastermind behind the embezzlement of funds and the total amount siphoned off by the accused.
Police have examined footage from the CCTV cameras installed at the site. The digital video recorder contains recordings covering the past 45 days.
"We have CCTV footage covering a 45-day period during which the accused appear to have taken money whenever they found an opportunity. There was no fixed amount stolen on a given day,” said a police official.
Also, efforts are being made to scan the revenue records to determine the recent purchase of property by the accused persons and also local property dealers are being contacted to establish any recent land or real estate transactions.
Meanwhile, the police claimed that they have not found evidence related to the involvement of any other persons besides the eight accused.
The mobile phones seized from all eight arrested accused have been sent for forensic examination, and police are awaiting the reports. The investigators believe the digital evidence could provide fresh leads, potentially shedding light on financial transactions, communications and other links relevant to the probe.
According to the findings of the police, the swindling of funds have been going on since 2021 when the deities were shifted to a fibreglass makeshift arrangement on the Ram Janmabhoomi complex premises.
After the inauguration of the Ram Temple, a large amount of money is believed to have been stolen during the 2025 Mahakumbh when the footfall of devotees surged.
During this time, more persons were deputed to count the cash pouring in the ‘Daan Patras’ (offering boxes). The magnitude of the surge in the offerings could be gauged from the fact that during the 45-day religious extravaganza in Prayagraj in 2025, the footfall of devotees in Ayodhya went up to 10 to 12 lakh on peak days as against 80,000 to 1 lakh on any usual day.