PM Modi 'took full credit' for Ram Temple; must 'break silence' on donation thefts: Congress

Amid the raging row over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Congress on Friday pushed for its demands that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust be dissolved, a Supreme Court-monitored probe be conducted, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his "silence" on the issue.

The opposition party also demanded a public accounting of the nearly Rs 1,400 crore collected in donations for the construction of the temple before the formation of the trust.

Congress leader Ragini Nayak questioned why the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report was not being made public.

"Who exactly are they trying to protect in the end? Narendra Modi took full credit for the Ram Temple, but today he remains silent on the theft of offerings... when he took the credit, he must also take responsibility. This is a betrayal of the people's trust," Nayak said at a press conference here.

Reiterating the party's demands, Nayak said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust should be dissolved immediately, its operations and financial transactions investigated under the supervision of the Supreme Court, and Modi should "break his silence" on the alleged theft of donations.

"A public accounting of the approximately Rs 1,400 crore in donations collected in the name of Ram Mandir construction before the formation of the trust should be disclosed," the Congress spokesperson said.