Ram temple donation row: RSS urges swift action, says theft 'hurt devotees' faith'

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday said the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya had "deeply hurt" the sentiments and faith of society, and called for anyone found guilty after the investigation to face "severe punishment".

He also alleged that "anti-Hindu and anti-national forces" were attempting to malign Hindu dharma by exploiting "this unfortunate incident", and urged the Hindu community to exercise patience and restraint during "this difficult moment" to thwart such "conspiracies".

"The unfortunate incident of theft in the donation boxes kept at the Shri Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of the entire society and Ram devotees," the RSS second-in-command said in a statement on X.

"We are all extremely pained and angered by this event," he added.