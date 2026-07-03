Bulldozer action looms as SIT questions Ram temple trustee in donation theft probe

Authorities are preparing to initiate bulldozer action against properties linked to two accused in the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case, even as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) widened its probe by questioning trustee Anil Mishra behind closed doors and separately grilling construction in-charge Gopal Rao in Ayodhya on Friday.

The questioning of senior trust functionaries marks a significant escalation in the investigation, which has gradually expanded beyond the arrested employees to examine the administrative functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

According to sources, Mishra was questioned for several hours about the temple's donation counting process, security arrangements, staff supervision, and the standard operating procedures governing the handling of devotees' offerings. Investigators are trying to determine whether administrative lapses or weak oversight allowed the alleged embezzlement to continue undetected.

Gopal Rao was also questioned separately, with the SIT comparing his statements with those of the arrested accused and the documentary evidence collected during the investigation. Officials are attempting to reconstruct the chain of events and identify any systemic failures in the management of temple donations.

While neither Mishra nor Rao has been named as an accused, their questioning indicates that investigators are examining accountability at multiple levels within the temple administration.

Meanwhile, the Ayodhya Development Authority has reportedly initiated proceedings against properties belonging to two of the arrested accused after detecting alleged violations of building norms. Notices have been served, and demolition action could follow if the explanations submitted by the property owners are found to be unsatisfactory. Officials have maintained that any bulldozer action would be carried out under municipal laws governing unauthorised constructions.

The SIT is also conducting a parallel financial investigation by scrutinising the bank accounts, property purchases, and investments of the accused. Investigators suspect that a portion of the allegedly siphoned donations may have been diverted into real estate and other personal assets. Cash and valuables have already been recovered during searches conducted in connection with the case.

The case came to light after allegations surfaced that employees involved in counting offerings at the Ram Temple had systematically diverted devotees' donations over several months. Eight people have been arrested so far, and investigators continue to examine whether additional individuals were involved in the alleged conspiracy.

The Uttar Pradesh government has granted the SIT an additional 15 days to complete its investigation. During this period, the team is expected to question more officials, analyse financial records, and submit a comprehensive report on the alleged fraud and the accountability of those involved.