Champat Rai says he was 'betrayed' amid Ayodhya temple donation row: Sources

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust functionary Champat Rai has told his close associates that he has been "betrayed by those he trusted" following the controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, according to sources quoted by PTI.

Rai, who is currently in seclusion after recently stepping down as the Trust's general secretary, also said that his "service in Ayodhya is complete" and that he will not continue with the "stigma", the sources added.

According to the sources, the future of Rai and Trust member Anil Mishra, both of whom have resigned from their posts, is expected to be decided by a two-thirds majority at a Trust meeting scheduled for 6 July.

The meeting is also expected to discuss key issues related to the Trust's management, particularly in light of the recommendations of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Uttar Pradesh government last month.

The controversy began on 7 June after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that donations made to the Ram temple had been embezzled.

The SIT submitted its preliminary findings on 23 June.

An FIR was registered two days later, and eight people linked to the temple's donation-counting process were arrested.

Investigators have also recorded Rai's statement after he recently offered to resign, taking "moral responsibility".

(With inputs from PTI)