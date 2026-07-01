Ayodhya Ram Temple embezzlement case: Donation chest bearing QR code seized from accused's house

A donation chest bearing the words "Ramrajya Kosh" and fitted with a QR code for digital payments was recovered from the residence of an accused in the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case, providing investigators with what they described as one of the most crucial pieces of evidence yet in the high-profile probe.

The wooden chest was recovered during a search of the house of accused Avinash Shukla as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) intensified its investigation into the alleged embezzlement of devotees' offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Investigators believe the recovered "Ramrajya Kosh" chest could prove to be key evidence in establishing the alleged modus operandi and identifying everyone involved before the SIT submits its findings to the court.

Investigators believe the seizure could help establish whether an unauthorised donation collection system was being operated in the name of the temple and trace the financial trail through the QR code linked to digital transactions.

The recovery came shortly after a local court granted the SIT an additional 15 days to complete its investigation.