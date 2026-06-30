Ayodhya temple fund row: Police interrogates arrested accused Avinash Shukla with Court’s permission

LUCKNOW: As a part of the ongoing investigations into the alleged misappropriation of Ram temple donation funds, Ayodhya police questioned Avinash Shukla inside the district jail on Tuesday after obtaining permission from the designated court.

The sources claimed that Investigating Officer and Ayodhya Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari had moved an application before the court seeking permission to interrogate Shukla in judicial custody.

After the court allowed the request, Tiwari visited the jail and questioned the accused in connection with the alleged embezzlement of Ram Janmabhoomi temple donations.

According to the probe, Shukla was involved in the cash reconciliation process carried out after each counting round and is believed to have participated actively in the alleged misappropriation.

According to the sources, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust office-bearers had recovered Rs 20 lakh from Shukla’s residence on June 5.

Shukla is among the eight accused currently lodged in the Ayodhya district jail under judicial custody.

As per the sources, investigators suspect that Shukla played a significant role in alleged fraud during the counting of temple donation money.

The sources claimed that on getting an inkling of the embezzlement, the temple trust office-bearers, along with Ayodhya police, had started action in a concealed manner and had raided Avinash Shukla’s residence on June 5.

He was also questioned after cops recovered CCTV footage recorded on June 5 showing men clad in khaki and officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust raiding the residence of accused Avinash Shukla following an internal probe.