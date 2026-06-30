'Dictatorship': UP Congress chief Ajay Rai alleges house arrest ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple visit

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Tuesday alleged that he was arrested by the police after arriving in Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple with a party delegation.
In a post on X, Rai described the Uttar Pradesh government as "chadhava chor" (offering thieves) and claimed that he was taken into custody from his hotel shortly after reaching the temple town.
Calling the action "the peak" of the BJP government's dictatorship, he accused it of trying to prevent Congress leaders from visiting the shrine.
"The dictatorship of the BJP government is at its peak! A delegation from the Uttar Pradesh Congress was scheduled to visit Ayodhya today, June 30th, to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Shri Ram.
As soon as I arrived in Ayodhya, the BJP government panicked so much that the police arrested me from my hotel and are taking me away in their jeep. Why are these 'offering thieves'--who are involved in land scams and the theft of donations in Ayodhya--so afraid of Ram devotees coming here? This cowardly attempt to guard faith by those who run shops in the name of the Lord is highly condemnable. We will neither stop nor bow down!" Rai said.
The Uttar Pradesh Congress also alleged that its Pratapgarh district president, Neeraj Tripathi, who was accompanying Rai to Ayodhya, was detained by the police.
The party termed the action unconstitutional and demanded the immediate release of its leaders.
"Has it now become a crime in UP to even have darshan of Lord Shri Ram? A program was proposed for the Congress delegation today, June 30, under the leadership of State President Shri Ajay Rai, to visit Ayodhya to offer prayers and have darshan of Lord Shri Ram. But the BJP government, scared of this journey, has resorted to cowardly actions! A short while ago, the Congress District President of Pratapgarh, Neeraj Tripathi, was placed under house arrest and detained by the police without any clear reason being stated," the Uttar Pradesh Congress said in a post on X.
"Lord Shri Ram does not belong to any single political party or ideology; He is a symbol of the faith and culture of the entire country. Stopping devotees from going to Ayodhya is unconstitutional. The Uttar Pradesh government must stop its repressive policies, immediately release the Congress leaders who have been placed under house arrest, and allow them to go to Ayodhya without any hindrance to have darshan of Lord Shri Ram," the post added.
The developments come amid political controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.
On Monday, a local court in Ayodhya remanded all the accused in the alleged donation scam to 14 days of judicial custody following an investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Police into alleged financial irregularities and misappropriation of temple funds and offerings.
(With inputs from ANI)