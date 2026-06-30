'Dictatorship': UP Congress chief Ajay Rai alleges house arrest ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple visit

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Tuesday alleged that he was arrested by the police after arriving in Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple with a party delegation.

In a post on X, Rai described the Uttar Pradesh government as "chadhava chor" (offering thieves) and claimed that he was taken into custody from his hotel shortly after reaching the temple town.

Calling the action "the peak" of the BJP government's dictatorship, he accused it of trying to prevent Congress leaders from visiting the shrine.

"The dictatorship of the BJP government is at its peak! A delegation from the Uttar Pradesh Congress was scheduled to visit Ayodhya today, June 30th, to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Shri Ram.

As soon as I arrived in Ayodhya, the BJP government panicked so much that the police arrested me from my hotel and are taking me away in their jeep. Why are these 'offering thieves'--who are involved in land scams and the theft of donations in Ayodhya--so afraid of Ram devotees coming here? This cowardly attempt to guard faith by those who run shops in the name of the Lord is highly condemnable. We will neither stop nor bow down!" Rai said.