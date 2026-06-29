Ayodhya temple fund row: Police record statement from ex-general Secretary of temple trust Champat Rai

LUCKNOW: The second stretch of investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations gathered momentum, especially after the registration of an FIR and the arrest of all eight named accused.

As part of the probe being carried out by the three-member SIT, the Ayodhya Police recorded the statement of former general Secretary of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, on Sunday.

Confirming the development, the police authorities said statements of several Trust functionaries and other persons associated with the temple's donation management system were being recorded. The action was aimed at weaving together the sequence of events and verifying the standard operating procedures followed in handling the offerings and the temple accounts.

Moreover, the upcoming meeting of the temple trust, which was scheduled to be held on July 11, has been preponed. The sources said that it would now take place on July 6 in Ayodhya.

According to sources, this time the meeting may be held at Karsevak Puram instead of Mani Ram Das Ji Ki Chhawani.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, a police team, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP)-rank officer, questioned Rai for more than two hours.

Investigators reportedly sought detailed information on the entire donation management process, from the receipt of cash and valuables offered by devotees, the counting process, safe custody, and eventual deposit in designated bank accounts.