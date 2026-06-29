Congress claims SBI had sought removal of officials posted at Ram Temple's donation counting centre three months ago

The Congress on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the alleged irregularities in the handling of donations and offerings made by devotees at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to reporters in Raipur, Pawan Khera, Chairman (Media and Publicity Department), AICC, claimed that the State Bank of India had recommended the removal of officials posted at the temple's donation counting centre three months ago, and sought to know who were protecting them.

He said the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple, for which eight people have been arrested so far by the Uttar Pradesh police, was only a glimpse, and more such cases were yet to come.

"Ayodhya ki loot jhanki hai, Kashi-Mathura abhi baaki hai (the alleged loot in Ayodhya was only a glimpse, Kashi and Mathura were yet to come)," he said.

Khera said the UP CM should be asked whether bulldozer action will be taken against the RSS or the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) over the embezzlement of funds at the temple.