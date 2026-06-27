'Not true Ram bhakts': Congress questions PM Modi's silence on Ayodhya temple donation row

The Congress on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and demanded the immediate arrest of those behind the alleged "scam".

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Prasad Singh said the entire case should be investigated under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge because the alleged corruption was "deep-rooted".

He also demanded the immediate arrest of those in the trust against whom serious allegations have been made and called for the trust to be dissolved, saying it had lost the "people's trust".

The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple has become a major political controversy after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) uncovered lapses in the shrine's donation management system. Eight people associated with counting cash and valuables have been arrested in connection with the case.

Singh alleged that the episode showed BJP leaders were not "true Ram bhakts" because they had failed to uphold Lord Ram's 'maryada' by not ordering an investigation themselves.

"The country wants to know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on such a big issue... Prime Minister Narendra Modi should step forward to ensure a fair investigation of this case, so that people's faith remains intact," he said.

"All this has proved that they are not Ram bhakts. Had they been Ram bhakts, they would have maintained Lord Ram's 'maryada' and given strict instructions for an independent investigation in the supervision of the Supreme Court, as this trust was formed on SC directions," Singh said.