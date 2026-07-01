Ayodhya temple fund row: UP government extends tenure for SIT's comprehensive probe till July 15

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the tenure of the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged donation-related irregularities at the Ram temple in Ayodhya till July 15.

"The tenure of the SIT has been extended to probe the matter deeply and widen the scope," said the official sources.

"The scope of the investigation may be expanded, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) could also be brought into the case," they added.

Ayodhya Police has reportedly requested senior officials in Lucknow to involve the central agency. The SIT was constituted on June 13 at the request of Shree Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

It comprises Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, IG Lucknow Range Kiran S and special secretary in the finance department Neelratan Kumar.

The SIT was initially directed to submit a preliminary report within seven days of the investigation and a final report within 15 days. However, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the SIT's request for additional time to comprehensively examine all aspects of the case.

The SIT had presented its report of preliminary enquiry to the UP government on June 23, 2026, following which an FIR was lodged against eight persons named for alleged misappropriation of donation money of the temple during the counting process on June 25.

All eight accused named in the FIR, including Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, are languishing in jail under judicial remand.

Later, on June 26, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra resigned from their respective positions in the trust and the resignation was confirmed only on June 27.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya Police have now widened the investigation to probe claims that a commission was charged for appointments made in the name of the temple trust.

A member of the trust has come under the scanner after his name surfaced repeatedly during the interrogation of arrested accused Avinash Shukla.

According to sources, police are examining allegations that around 125 temple employees were recruited on commissions.

Meanwhile, as per the highly-placed sources, Ayodhya Police have recovered a wooden chest marked 'Ramrajya Kosh' (Ramrajya Fund) from the Ayodhya-based yoga centre of jailed accused Avinash Shukla.

The chest had 'Ramrajya Kosh' written on it in red and also carried a Paytm QR code.