Ayodhya donation row: Eight booked after SIT probe; those involved in counting cash, valuables among accused

LUCKNOW: Two days after the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its preliminary probe report to the Uttar Pradesh government on the alleged swindling of Ram Temple donation funds and valuables, the Ayodhya police lodged an FIR against eight named persons.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by Krishna Mohan, associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station on Thursday evening.

The eight persons named in the FIR are key accused Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Manish Yadav, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Chandra Srivastava and Karunesh Pandey. They have been charged with theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The names of Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, Trust member Dr Anil Mishra and temple construction in-charge Gopal Rao do not figure in the FIR. However, they were also under the scanner and were questioned by the SIT during the preliminary probe.

The FIR was lodged under Sections 306 (theft by clerk or servant), 316 (criminal breach of trust), 317 (cheating) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police sources said.

Officials indicated that further arrests could be made and additional sections invoked if fresh evidence emerges during the investigation.

While Lavkush Mishra and Anukalp Mishra were among those involved in counting the cash and valuables received as donations at the temple, Tinnu Yadav, who served as the driver of Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, had been involved in the temple's management since the consecration ceremony in 2024, an official said.