Nirmohi Akhara chief accuses Ram temple administrator of 'playing politics' amid donation row

LUCKNOW: As speculation grows over the Ram temple donation embezzlement investigation being handed over to a central agency such as the CBI or ED, dissent has emerged from within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust over its functioning.
Trust member and Nirmohi Akhara chief Mahant Dinendra Das has accused VHP member Gopal Rao Nagarkatte, who oversees temple construction and assists in managing the trust's administrative affairs, of abandoning the traditions and "playing politics", which he claimed had led to the controversy.
Rao has been associated with the Ram temple construction since August 2022 and serves as the Trust's administrator and an invitee member.
The allegations, made just days before a crucial Trust meeting, have added a fresh dimension to the row over the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Ram temple.
Mahant Das said the "entire fault" lay with Rao, whose role in overseeing temple operations and donation management is also under scrutiny.
He further alleged that Gopal Rao had created unnecessary complications and departed from the traditions followed by the Trust.
"Gopal Rao often complicates matters for everyone. Our trustees in Uttar Pradesh follow the tradition of Ram, whereas Gopal Rao does not even subscribe to that tradition... The entire fault lies with Gopal; he is playing politics," Mahant Das said.
Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary dismissed allegations by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations, accusing the opposition of politicising the issue. He said the SIT investigation would proceed impartially and that no one found guilty would be spared.
The controversy escalated after Akhilesh Yadav alleged irregularities in donations made to the Ram temple, prompting the BJP to defend the ongoing investigation.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra said an FIR had already been registered and eight people had been arrested in connection with the case, adding that those responsible would face strict legal action.