Nirmohi Akhara chief accuses Ram temple administrator of 'playing politics' amid donation row

LUCKNOW: As speculation grows over the Ram temple donation embezzlement investigation being handed over to a central agency such as the CBI or ED, dissent has emerged from within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust over its functioning.

Trust member and Nirmohi Akhara chief Mahant Dinendra Das has accused VHP member Gopal Rao Nagarkatte, who oversees temple construction and assists in managing the trust's administrative affairs, of abandoning the traditions and "playing politics", which he claimed had led to the controversy.

Rao has been associated with the Ram temple construction since August 2022 and serves as the Trust's administrator and an invitee member.

The allegations, made just days before a crucial Trust meeting, have added a fresh dimension to the row over the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Ram temple.