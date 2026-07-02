Ram Temple trust politics: Head of centuries-old shrine alleges illegal takeover by Champat Rai 'gang'

Intensifying trouble for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the head of a centuries-old temple situated adjacent to the Ram Mandir complex, on Thursday accused the former general secretary of the trust, Champat Rai and "his gang" of illegally grabbing control of the shrine through forged documents.

Addressing a press conference alongside Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, Hari Shankar Safariwala, the panch pramukh of the centuries-old Ram Niwas temple in Ramkot, alleged that his complaints against Rai and his associates were ignored by the authorities.

Former chief minister and Ayodhya ex-MLA Tej Narain Pandey also attended the press conference.

The Ram Niwas temple is located directly next to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex and is managed by a panch committee, which has appointed a priest to oversee its operations, Safariwala told reporters.

Alleging a conspiracy to take over the temple, Safariwala claimed that "Champat Rai and his gang" prepared forged documents under the guise of a property agreement despite temples not being saleable properties.

"They prepared fake papers showing a deal worth Rs 5.80 crore and paid around Rs 60 lakh through banking channels to our appointed priest and his relatives," he alleged.

Safariwala further claimed that attempts were made to persuade the temple committee to part with the property by offering crores of rupees.

"We told them that none of us is the owner. It is a panchayati temple, and the committee alone has authority over it. We cannot sell it," he said.