Teacher, temple aide, former mechanic: Who are the 8 arrested in Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft probe?

A primary school teacher, a former car mechanic, a retired bank employee and a trusted aide of a senior Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust functionary are among the eight people arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Police sources allege that the accused, most of whom were employed as contract workers through an outsourcing agency, exploited their roles in the temple's donation management system to siphon off cash offerings over a period of time.
Investigators are examining their financial transactions, assets and individual roles in the alleged conspiracy.
Avinash Shukla
Among those arrested is Avinash Shukla, a primary school teacher who was assigned to cash reconciliation during donation-counting sessions.
Police sources claimed that more than Rs 20 lakh in cash, foreign currency and jewellery were recovered from premises linked to him, the largest seizure among the accused.
A donation chest bearing the words "Ramrajya Kosh" and fitted with a QR code for digital payments was also recovered from Avinash's house.
During questioning, he described how currency notes were allegedly removed from the counting centre by taking advantage of CCTV blind spots and temporarily hiding the cash inside washrooms.
Police also claimed he had been living at a yoga centre in Ayodhya for several years.
Anukalp Mishra
Anukalp Mishra worked as a contract employee in the temple's donation-counting unit through the outsourcing agency.
A resident of Basawan village in Ayodhya's Milkipur area, he reportedly earned about Rs 15,000 a month.
Police are scrutinising assets allegedly acquired by him, including a house valued at around Rs 65 lakh, a farmhouse in his native village, a premium motorcycle and a booked sport utility vehicle, which investigators suspect are disproportionate to his known income.
Searches linked to him allegedly yielded around Rs 16.8 lakh in cash.
Police are also examining his reported family relationship with temple trust member Anil Mishra and his close association with co-accused and brother-in-law Lavkush Mishra.
Lavkush Mishra
Lavkush, who was also recruited through the outsourcing agency for donation counting, had previously worked as an automobile mechanic earning around Rs 10,000-12,000 a month.
A resident of Minapur Fagauli village, he is reported to have studied up to Class 12.
Police sources alleged that he took part in diverting donations and said around Rs 14.25 lakh in cash was recovered during the investigation.
Ramshankar Mishra
Ramshankar Mishra was another contract employee involved in donation counting.
According to police sources, he handled cash inside the secure counting room and was part of the alleged conspiracy to siphon donations.
Searches linked to him allegedly led to the recovery of about Rs 7.3 lakh in cash.
Authorities have disclosed little about his personal background beyond his role in the counting operations.
Ramshankar 'Tinnu' Yadav
Police sources have described Ramshankar Yadav, popularly known as Tinnu Yadav, as one of the principal figures in the alleged conspiracy.
Initially appointed as the personal driver of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, he later became a trusted aide associated with temple administration and VIP management.
Police alleged that he had unauthorised access to the keys of the donation-counting room and donation boxes, enabling manipulation of the counting process.
Investigators are also analysing WhatsApp conversations recovered during the probe.
Manish Kumar Yadav
Manish Kumar Yadav, who worked in the temple's donation-counting team, is reported to be Tinnu Yadav's nephew.
Police sources alleged that he secured the assignment through family connections and was involved in handling cash inside the counting room.
Investigators said cash was recovered during searches linked to him and that his financial transactions are being examined.
Subhash Chandra Srivastava
Subhash Chandra Srivastava, a retired bank employee, had been engaged by the temple trust to supervise donation counting at the Pilgrim Facility Centre.
He brought banking experience to the operation and oversaw counting shifts. He has also been identified in reports as a local RSS functionary.
Police sources alleged that he failed to prevent irregularities and played a role in facilitating the alleged embezzlement.
Karunesh Pandey
Karunesh Pandey, another contract employee hired through the outsourcing agency, was responsible for opening donation boxes, sorting cash and counting donations.
Police sources alleged that he participated in the conspiracy to siphon funds and said searches linked to him led to the recovery of more than Rs 18 lakh in cash.
(With inputs from PTI)