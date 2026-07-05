Teacher, temple aide, former mechanic: Who are the 8 arrested in Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft probe?

A primary school teacher, a former car mechanic, a retired bank employee and a trusted aide of a senior Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust functionary are among the eight people arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Police sources allege that the accused, most of whom were employed as contract workers through an outsourcing agency, exploited their roles in the temple's donation management system to siphon off cash offerings over a period of time.

Investigators are examining their financial transactions, assets and individual roles in the alleged conspiracy.

Avinash Shukla

Among those arrested is Avinash Shukla, a primary school teacher who was assigned to cash reconciliation during donation-counting sessions.

Police sources claimed that more than Rs 20 lakh in cash, foreign currency and jewellery were recovered from premises linked to him, the largest seizure among the accused.

A donation chest bearing the words "Ramrajya Kosh" and fitted with a QR code for digital payments was also recovered from Avinash's house.

During questioning, he described how currency notes were allegedly removed from the counting centre by taking advantage of CCTV blind spots and temporarily hiding the cash inside washrooms.

Police also claimed he had been living at a yoga centre in Ayodhya for several years.