Donation theft: Accused’s family alleges ‘influential people’ framing low-level staff, demands fair probe

The family of an accused in the Ram Mandir donation theft case has alleged a larger conspiracy, claiming that "big people" are framing lower-level staff to shield themselves, according to a report by news agency ANI.
Speaking to ANI, Sadhana Mishra, the sister-in-law of accused Ramashankar Mishra, demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the embezzlement scandal to ensure the real culprits are identified and brought to justice.
Sadhana revealed that Ramashankar had been working as a donation counter at the temple on a modest monthly salary of Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000. She claimed the family only learned of the police case a month ago through local gossip. She further maintained that they have had no contact with Ramashankar for over two-and-a-half years, noting that he lived separately in a rented room in Ayodhya. Describing the situation, she told ANI that while a theft has undoubtedly taken place, it seems influential individuals are involved while smaller employees are being made scapegoats. She called for a swift, honest investigation to prevent the case from dragging on for months.
In a separate statement to ANI, prominent seer Mahant Sitaram Das Ji Maharaj expressed grave concern over the embezzlement, stating that the theft has deeply wounded the sentiments and souls of devotees nationwide. The Mahant alleged a deeper ideological angle, telling ANI that anti-Ram and anti-national elements had united to strike a blow against the temple. He specifically targeted politicians who have previously compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like Dengue, Malaria, or AIDS. He expressed gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for granting the Special Investigation Team (SIT) a 15-day extension to widen its inquiry, adding that bulldozers will roll and followers of Sanatan Dharma will receive justice once the facts are fully revealed.
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police have intensified their crackdown as the SIT expands its probe. Accused Avinash Shukla, who was also associated with counting temple offerings, was sent to the Ayodhya District Jail on Friday night following the expiration of his court remand.
Prior to that, Shukla underwent intense questioning by Ayodhya Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari and senior officials at the Special Operations Group office in Ayodhya. As part of the ongoing investigation, police also impounded a Maruti Brezza vehicle belonging to Shukla from the Kaushalpuri Colony, which is currently being held at the Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station. The widening controversy erupted following an FIR registered on June 25 regarding the embezzlement of donations received at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, with the Trust maintaining that it is committed to a transparent probe to preserve the faith of devotees.
(With inputs from ANI)