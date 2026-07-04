Donation theft: Accused’s family alleges ‘influential people’ framing low-level staff, demands fair probe

The family of an accused in the Ram Mandir donation theft case has alleged a larger conspiracy, claiming that "big people" are framing lower-level staff to shield themselves, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Sadhana Mishra, the sister-in-law of accused Ramashankar Mishra, demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the embezzlement scandal to ensure the real culprits are identified and brought to justice.

Sadhana revealed that Ramashankar had been working as a donation counter at the temple on a modest monthly salary of Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000. She claimed the family only learned of the police case a month ago through local gossip. She further maintained that they have had no contact with Ramashankar for over two-and-a-half years, noting that he lived separately in a rented room in Ayodhya. Describing the situation, she told ANI that while a theft has undoubtedly taken place, it seems influential individuals are involved while smaller employees are being made scapegoats. She called for a swift, honest investigation to prevent the case from dragging on for months.