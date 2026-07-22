All 36 staffers deployed in donation counting process at Ayodhya Ram temple dismissed

LUCKNOW: As part of a major overhaul of the counting system of the donation funds of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the State Bank of India (SBI) removed all 36 personnel previously engaged in the process. They have been replaced with regular bank staff.

According to sources, after the resignation of 23 workers who had quit seeking a salary hike, the remaining 13 personnel have also been relieved from duty, bringing an end to the role of the entire existing donation-counting workforce.

Under the refurbished arrangement, cash counting will now be carried out exclusively by newly-deployed SBI employees drawn from different branches of the bank.

The sources claimed that those removed from the counting process were engaged through a private agency based in Varanasi. However, they were called to surrender their identity cards and were instructed not to report for duty from the following day.

SBI has now opted to deploy regular bank employees in an effort to ensure transparency, accountability and oversight in the donation counting process.