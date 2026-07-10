Ayodhya temple fund row: 23 employees responsible for counting donation money resign

Previously, the work was carried out in two shifts.

The employees said each staff member had earlier worked six-hour shifts, but the system had now been changed to a single shift from 9 am to 6 pm.

While their salaries have remained unchanged, their working hours have been increased, prompting them to resign. Consequently, now the temple management is left with only 13 counting staff deputed by SBI.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing probe into the donation money theft case, temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra reached Ayodhya on Friday.

It is Mishra’s third visit to the temple town since June 7, when the controversy over the alleged theft of temple donation money erupted.

Sources said that after having darshan of Ram Lalla, Mishra proceeded to take stock of the construction work on the temple complex.

Significantly, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Ram Temple donation theft case on July 13. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant is expected to hear the matter.

A total of three petitions have been listed, seeking, among other things, a CBI investigation, the formation of a special SIT, and an expert committee to review various aspects of donation management at the temple.