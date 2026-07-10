Stolen Ram temple donation funds invested in shares, police freeze 30 bank accounts

LUCKNOW: The ambit of the probe into the embezzlement of Ram temple donation funds has widened with the investigators focusing on investment of a part of the stolen cash in stock market and other financial instruments by the accused in a bid not only to conceal the money trail, but also generate profits.

Ayodhya police have searched houses of the accused again and have allegedly frozen their bank accounts. Sources aware of the probe said police took accused Anukalp Mishra to his home on Thursday, searched the premises and questioned his family members.

During questioning, Anukalp allegedly told police that he and co-accused Avinash Shukla invested the stolen donation money in the stock market. They also lent money at interest and transferred funds into the bank accounts of their relatives and close acquaintances before routing the money back into their own accounts.

On Wednesday, police had taken Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey to their homes for searches. All three accused were placed on a 40-hour police remand. “The exercise was carried out in the presence of forensic experts and independent witnesses.

Officers questioned family members, examined documents and searched for electronic devices, investment records and other financial evidence that could help establish the money trail,” a police source said.

“The investigators have frozen 30 bank accounts of the accused and their relatives after finding transactions disproportionate to their declared income,” a source said, adding that police also recovered forged donation receipts from the possession of the accused.