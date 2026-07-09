Ram Temple donation embezzlement probe: Fake receipts point to bigger scam?

Was a parallel fund collection racket operating in the name of the Ram Temple, with fake donation receipt books used to dupe unsuspecting devotees? This is now the central question confronting investigators after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) recovered a forged donation receipt book during its probe into the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case.

The recovery has opened a new front in the investigation, with police now examining whether the accused not only siphoned off offerings from inside the temple premises but also collected money from devotees by issuing counterfeit receipts resembling those of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. If established, the alleged racket would significantly widen the scope of the case from theft of donations to an organised fraud exploiting the faith of Ram bhakts.

The breakthrough came during the police custody remand of the three accused—Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra and Karunesh Pandey. Acting on disclosures made during interrogation, the SIT took the trio to Lavkush Mishra's residence in Ayodhya, where investigators recovered a fake donation receipt book. Police also questioned members of his family to ascertain whether they had any knowledge of the alleged operation or the storage of the forged documents.

Investigators believe the recovered receipt book closely resembles an older format used by the Trust during its nationwide fundraising campaign for the construction of the Ram Temple. The SIT is now matching serial numbers, printing patterns and handwriting with genuine Trust records to determine whether the forged receipts were actually used to collect money from devotees.