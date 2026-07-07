Ram Temple donation embezzlement probe: SIT flags security lapses, around 70 suspicious incidents

LUCKNOW: After Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust accepted the resignation of both former general secretary Champat Rai and senior trustee Anil Mishra in connection with the alleged embezzlement of temple donation funds at its meeting in Ayodhya on Monday, the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the alleged donation irregularities, held Anil Mishra majorly responsible for the serious administrative and supervisory lapses.

In its report, the SIT has reportedly raised serious questions over the role of Mishra, holding that he failed to ensure effective implementation of security safeguards designed to protect the temple's donation counting process.

The report, which was placed in the trust meeting on Monday, said that Mishra failed to act despite the repeated warning signs.

It found prima facie evidence of nearly 70 instances of theft involving six accused over a span of 40 days, flagging the laxity in supervision by Trust member Anil Mishra and others, and questioned failures in the enforcement of security protocols.

According to the nine-page preliminary report submitted by the SIT to UP government on June 23, 2026, Mishra had been overseeing the financial matters and cash management, including coordination with the bank on the standard operating procedure (SOP) governing the counting and handling of temple donations.

The probe panel claimed that he played a key role in framing the SOP and was directly responsible for coordinating cash counting, storage and security arrangements. The report claimed that Mishra failed to issue effective written directives to spruce up the frisking of staff, deployment of adequate security personnel, enforce designated uniforms, prohibit employees from carrying personal belongings into sensitive areas, conduct surprise inspections or introduce a system of daily reporting.