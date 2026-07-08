Ram temple donation 'theft' has angered Sanatan followers, tarnished India's global image: Akhilesh Yadav

Accusing the BJP of harming India's global image, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement had "angered" Sanatan Dharma followers worldwide, particularly those who made donations.

"The news of theft of offerings, donations and contributions from the Ayodhya temple has spread across the world. Followers of Sanatan Dharma living in different countries are ashamed because of the disrepute caused by the BJP and its associates. They are also hurt because many of them had donated to the temple or personally offered contributions," he said in a post on X.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed the country was suffering a loss of reputation because of the alleged actions of the "BJP's irreligious elements."

Yadav also claimed that investor confidence was being affected by the controversy.

"Investors across the world are withdrawing because they feel that if a government cannot safeguard even donations made to its own deity, how can it protect our investments tomorrow? The BJP government has completely lost its religious, cultural, political and economic credibility," he said.

In a separate post on X, Yadav rejected allegations levelled against him by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who had linked him to Ramshankar alias Tinnu Yadav, an accused in the alleged temple donation theft case.