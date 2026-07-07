Over 30 kg of gold-like items with Ram temple Trust, all donated valuables safe: Treasurer

Amid the row over alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri on Tuesday said the trust currently holds over 30 kg of gold-like items and 1,518 kg of silver-like items among other valuables donated by devotees.

All 2,926 valuable articles donated to the temple were "safe" and their records maintained, Giri told PTI.

He gave the details of the donations after the Trust on Monday displayed several of the offerings to the temple, like a gold 'Ramcharitmanas' and a diamond-studded necklace before the media here.

A silver 'charan paduka' and silver 'Kakbhushundi' artefact, which some social media posts had claimed were among the missing items or unaccounted for, were also displayed before media personnel here.

The Trust said the valuables included gold, silver and diamond-studded ornaments, artefacts, crowns, necklaces, 'charan paduka', silver bricks and other offerings presented by devotees since the consecration of the Ram temple.

He claimed each donated article had been entered in its inventory with details of the donor, date of donation and other relevant records.

Referring to the silver Kakbhushundi artefact donated by a devotee named Anita Bharadwaj, Giri claimed some of the donated articles, which had become the subject of speculation, were safe in the temple's custody.