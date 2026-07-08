SIT identifies Ram Temple employee Avinash Shukla as prime accused in donation theft case

A preliminary report by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has named Avinash Shukla as the main accused in the alleged theft of devotees' offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He was linked to a suspected 40-day operation during which nearly 70 instances of pilferage were reported from the donation-counting system, sources said on Wednesday.

The interim findings of the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) were discussed during a meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday, sources associated with the temple said.

According to the preliminary report, Shukla, who was engaged to count devotees' cash offerings at the temple, has been named accused No. 1 after investigators found what they described as the strongest evidence trail against him.

The report said the alleged operation revolved around Shukla, helping investigators identify five other accused and reconstruct the suspected modus operandi inside the temple's counting room.

The nine-page report, submitted to Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad on June 23, has described the 30-year-old as the focal point of the investigation, sources said.

The SIT has, prima facie, identified nearly 70 instances of alleged theft from the temple's counting room over a span of around 40 days, they added.

According to sources, repeated examination of CCTV camera footage allegedly showed Shukla removing and concealing bundles of donation cash and loose currency notes during counting operations on multiple occasions.

Investigators are said to have relied extensively on the footage to trace the movement of money and identify the alleged roles of other participants.