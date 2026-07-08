No 'dhurandhar' or 'chanda chor' will be spared if guilty in Ram Temple donation case: UP Minister Gulab Devi

Amid the alleged Ram Temple donation irregularities row, Uttar Pradesh minister Gulab Devi on Wednesday said no "dhurandhar" (influential person) or "chanda chor" (those accused of stealing donations) would be spared if found guilty.

The minister asserted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and credited him with constituting a committee to probe the allegations, saying the government's action had been widely appreciated.

Devi, the state's secondary education minister, was addressing an event here to launch the Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Medical Scheme to provide health security to 12 lakh teaching/non-teaching staff and their dependents.

"I would certainly like to say that in the matter relating to Ram Temple, the chief minister has constituted such a committee that even if the guilty person is a 'dhurandhar', he or she won't be spared," Devi said.

"The credit for this goes to the chief minister. This step is being appreciated not only across Uttar Pradesh but throughout the country because he has taken such a stringent decision that no 'chanda chor' can escape, no matter how influential the person is or what position he or she holds," the minister added.