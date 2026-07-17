Ram Temple Trust turns to atonement ritual after donation theft allegations

LUCKNOW: Amid the controversy over the alleged theft of Ram temple donation money, the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (SRJBTK) on Friday began a 10-day 'prashchit pujan' (atonement ritual), seeking purification and forgiveness following the alleged embezzlement.
Conceptualised by the Trust's treasurer, Swami Govind Dev Giri, the ritual began on Wednesday with 70 Vedic acharyas from different gurukuls chanting the Vishnu Sahasranama Stotram. The ritual is believed to bring positivity, prosperity and good fortune.
Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri said the first step towards atonement was ensuring that such mistakes were never repeated.
"This is done to ensure that such an act does not recur," Giri said, adding that he himself would undergo the expiation exercise.
"The Ram Mandir is not merely a structure, but the centre of faith for crores of Sanatanis. It is the Trust's responsibility to maintain the decorum and sanctity here," he said.
Giri said the Trust aimed to conduct at least 251 recitations of the Vishnu Sahasranama Stotram each day during the 10-day ritual.
Trustee Dinendra Das of the Nirmohi Akhara said that, besides the Vishnu Sahasranama Stotram, recitations from the Valmiki Ramayana were also being held on the temple premises.
Pandit Acharya Vitthal, one of the priests participating in the ritual, said acharyas performed havan and rudrabhishek amid Vedic chanting. He said such rituals were essential whenever any form of impurity or an incident such as theft came to light.
Meanwhile, a meeting of saints and seers backed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on July 23.
The meeting is expected to draw up a roadmap to address concerns within the Hindu community following the controversy over the alleged theft of temple donations.
According to VHP sources, the organisation is working with seers and Hindu social groups to address concerns arising from the alleged embezzlement of offerings made by devotees.
"The SIT is investigating the case and is expected to come out with its final report soon. The idea is to assure devotees that all necessary steps would be undertaken to ensure transparency in the temple and its administration," said a senior VHP functionary.
According to reports, apart from seers and heads of prominent akharas, muthhs and temples in Ayodhya, provincial office-bearers of the RSS and VHP are also expected to attend the meeting.