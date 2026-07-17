Ram Temple Trust turns to atonement ritual after donation theft allegations

LUCKNOW: Amid the controversy over the alleged theft of Ram temple donation money, the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (SRJBTK) on Friday began a 10-day 'prashchit pujan' (atonement ritual), seeking purification and forgiveness following the alleged embezzlement.

Conceptualised by the Trust's treasurer, Swami Govind Dev Giri, the ritual began on Wednesday with 70 Vedic acharyas from different gurukuls chanting the Vishnu Sahasranama Stotram. The ritual is believed to bring positivity, prosperity and good fortune.

Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri said the first step towards atonement was ensuring that such mistakes were never repeated.

"This is done to ensure that such an act does not recur," Giri said, adding that he himself would undergo the expiation exercise.

"The Ram Mandir is not merely a structure, but the centre of faith for crores of Sanatanis. It is the Trust's responsibility to maintain the decorum and sanctity here," he said.

Giri said the Trust aimed to conduct at least 251 recitations of the Vishnu Sahasranama Stotram each day during the 10-day ritual.