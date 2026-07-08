Ayodhya donation scandal recalls 1983 Kashi Vishwanath theft that reshaped temple governance

LUCKNOW: The alleged embezzlement of donation money at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has revived memories of another high-profile temple theft — at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple — that changed the shrine's management forever. A look back at the temple's history shows that a theft at the revered shrine four decades ago had led the then Uttar Pradesh government to take over its management.

In January 1983, a 2.6-kg gold ornament adorning the Shivling was stolen from the sanctum sanctorum of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, exposing serious lapses in the shrine's management.

The incident prompted the then Uttar Pradesh government to promulgate the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983, transferring control from the mahants (priests) to a government-constituted temple trust.

Now, the alleged theft of donation money at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has revived the debate over safeguards needed to protect one of Hinduism's most significant shrines.

While, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has long advocated freeing temples from government control, incidents such as those at Ayodhya and Kashi have raised fresh questions over whether such a move is prudent.