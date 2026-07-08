Ram Temple donations row: Champat Rai denies role in cash-counting norms, points blame at others

LUCKNOW: A day after promising to respond to all allegations once the SIT submits its final report on the alleged embezzlement of donations in the Ram temple, Champat Rai, the former General Secretary of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has distanced himself from the controversial cash-counting norms implemented in February 2025.

In his submission to the SIT, Rai explicitly shifted culpability to fellow trustee Anil Mishra and the State Bank of India (SBI) chief manager, saying the document was signed by the two of them and not by him.

Details of the submission point to growing internal friction within the temple management.

In his written statement, Rai claimed he never approved the cash-counting guidelines. He also raised questions about the State Bank of India's role in the cash-counting process at the temple.

Urging the SIT to make his submission part of its investigation records, Rai also expressed concerns about the temple's security arrangements.

He claimed in the letter to the SIT that he was completely opposed to the cash-counting norms implemented on February 6, 2025, and that the related document was signed by Mishra and the SBI chief manager.