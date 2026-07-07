Ayodhya temple fund row: 'Will answer all allegations once SIT submits final report,' says Champat Rai

LUCKNOW: In his first response to the ongoing controversy over alleged Ram temple donation money theft row, former general secretary of the temple trust Champat Rai said he would answer all the allegations point-by-point after the submission of the Special Investigation Team's final report.

Rai's remarks come as the SIT continues its probe into the alleged irregularities in the temple fund, examining financial records and questioning the accused.

"Since June 7, several discussions have been taking place regarding the alleged theft during the counting of donation money at the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex. Many baseless allegations were levelled against me, but I have maintained a silence," he said in a letter to the devotee.

Further, while defending his public life, Rai said that he had been working in Ayodhya since October 1991 after being deputed by the organisation and that he had served as a Pracharak for 45 years.

"My life, all through, has been an open book," he wrote.

It may be recalled that the temple trust accepted the resignations of both Champat Rai and senior trustee Anil Mishra during its Monday meeting in the temple town.