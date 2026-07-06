'Deeply distressed': Ram temple trust chief seeks strictest punishment for donation theft accused

LUCKNOW: Nearly a month after the controversy erupted over the alleged theft of donation money from the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Monday expressed deep anguish over the issue.
Demanding the strictest punishment for those responsible for the alleged wrongdoing, he urged people not to politicise the matter, saying it was linked to the faith of millions of Hindus.
The controversy began on June 7 after former Samajwadi Party MLA Pawan Pandey alleged that donation money from the temple had been stolen. So far, eight people have been booked in the case and are lodged in Faizabad Jail, while a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the allegations.
During the course of the controversy, trust's general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, who faced allegations of negligence, resigned from their respective positions.
Mahant Das issued the statement ahead of a crucial meeting of the temple trust convened to discuss the issue. He also expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would ensure justice.
"I am deeply distressed by the theft of donations from the temple of Shri Ramlalla Sarkar. Whoever has committed this 'sin' must face the severest possible punishment. I have full faith in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they will ensure punishment for anyone involved in this sinful act," Mahant Das said.
"This is a matter concerning the faith of crores of Hindus, and I urge that no one should engage in politics over this for personal gain," he added.
Earlier, in a notice, Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri said the meeting had been convened with the approval of Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is currently hospitalised in Lucknow.
"All members are hereby informed that, with the permission of the Honourable President, a meeting has been convened by the Treasurer on Monday, July 6, 2026. This meeting has been called on short notice to deliberate on urgent matters and to take necessary decisions," the notice said.