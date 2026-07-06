'Deeply distressed': Ram temple trust chief seeks strictest punishment for donation theft accused

LUCKNOW: Nearly a month after the controversy erupted over the alleged theft of donation money from the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Monday expressed deep anguish over the issue.

Demanding the strictest punishment for those responsible for the alleged wrongdoing, he urged people not to politicise the matter, saying it was linked to the faith of millions of Hindus.

The controversy began on June 7 after former Samajwadi Party MLA Pawan Pandey alleged that donation money from the temple had been stolen. So far, eight people have been booked in the case and are lodged in Faizabad Jail, while a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the allegations.

During the course of the controversy, trust's general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, who faced allegations of negligence, resigned from their respective positions.

Mahant Das issued the statement ahead of a crucial meeting of the temple trust convened to discuss the issue. He also expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would ensure justice.