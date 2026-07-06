Allahabad HC refuses to entertain PIL seeking CBI probe into Ram temple donations scam case

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a CBI probe into the ongoing controversy over the alleged theft of Ram temple donation money in Ayodhya.

The court declined to hear the petition, noting that a similar plea seeking the same relief is already pending before the Supreme Court.

A division bench comprising Justice Ranjan Roy and Justice Manjive Shukla was hearing the PIL filed by advocate Mohit Ashok, who sought an independent, credible and time-bound investigation by the CBI into the alleged embezzlement of donation funds and valuables at the Ram temple.

The petitioner also sought a comprehensive special forensic audit of the accounts of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Relying on media reports, the petitioner alleged that money offered by devotees in the temple's donation boxes (daan-patra) had been embezzled by certain employees of the trust.

On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the request of the temple trust following allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the temple.