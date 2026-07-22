Ram Temple donations row: Trust revamps religious panel; defers CEO appointment

LUCKNOW: While deferring the much-talked-about appointment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) by almost a month, the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas (temple trust) reconstituted its nine-member religious committee, giving Ayodhya's saints a central role in supervising all religious affairs of the Ram temple.

Meanwhile, at its crucial board meeting in Ayodhya on Wednesday afternoon, the trust postponed a decision on filling its three vacant trustee positions until its next meeting, scheduled for September 2.

The most significant decision of the meeting, however, was the reconstitution of the trust's nine-member religious committee, which will now oversee all matters related to worship, rituals, festivals, priest training and coordination with Ayodhya's religious institutions. The committee, under the chairmanship of trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri, comprises five saints from Ayodhya and four trust representatives.

Announcing the new structure, Swami Govind Dev Giri said the temple's religious administration was being entrusted primarily to Ayodhya's saints.

"Today we are handing over the responsibility for all religious affairs of the temple to the saints of Ayodhya. This temple must continue to function according to the traditional Vedic Ramanandi system of worship," he said.

The members from Ayodhya on the committee include Mahant Kamal Nayan Das of Maniram Das Chhawani, Swami Ramanand Das of Ram Katha Kunj, Swami Rajkumar Das of Ramvallabh Kunj, Swami Mithilesh Nandini Sharan of Hanumat Niwas Mandir and Mahant Dinendra Das of the Nirmohi Akhara.

The remaining members are Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, Yug Purush Swami Parmanand, Pejawar Math seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami and Swami Govind Dev Giri, who will chair the committee in accordance with the trust deed.

The five major responsibilities assigned to the committee include ensuring that daily worship follows the Vedic Ramanandi tradition, determining and organising annual festivals whenever calendar disputes arise, supervising special Vedic rituals and yajnas, overseeing priest training and discipline, and maintaining regular dialogue with Ayodhya's monasteries, temples, saints and gurukuls.

Govind Dev Giri also announced plans to revive and institutionalise priest training through a permanent training school in Ayodhya. The committee will also monitor whether temple priests adhere to prescribed rituals, dress code and standards of conduct.