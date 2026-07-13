Amid donation theft probe, Ram Temple Trust invites applications for first CEO

LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing probe into the alleged theft of the Ram temple donation money by the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited applications for the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to look after the temple’s day-to-day affairs.

The trust had set up a three-member committee during its July 6 meeting in Ayodhya to recommend candidates for the post of its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The three-member panel comprising Justice (retd) Pramod Kohli, Lt Gen (retd) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and Suresh Haware, the former Chairman of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan, will screen applicants, who must have more than 20 years of administrative experience, for the final selection.

The panel is tasked with recommending three names to the trust, which will make the final appointment.

The trust released the advertisement, which said candidates applying for the post should be between 50 and 70 years of age. The required educational qualification should not be less than a graduation. The last date to apply for the post is July 18, 2026, till 4 pm.

The first and foremost prerequisite is that the applicant must be an active and devout Hindu. Being a devotee of Shri Ram (Vaishnav) is desirable with an experience in coordinating general administration, finance, accounts, human resources (HR), public relations, IT, security, legal affairs or other administrative functions.

Candidates with experience in managing temples, Hindu religious institutions or charitable organisations can also apply. Preference will be given to experience as a Chief Administrative Officer or in the management of a temple or hindu religious institution. Retired officers possessing this type of experience, skill, and capability may also apply.