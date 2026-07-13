Amid donation theft probe, Ram Temple Trust invites applications for first CEO

LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing probe into the alleged theft of the Ram temple donation money by the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited applications for the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to look after the temple’s day-to-day affairs.
The trust had set up a three-member committee during its July 6 meeting in Ayodhya to recommend candidates for the post of its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
The three-member panel comprising Justice (retd) Pramod Kohli, Lt Gen (retd) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and Suresh Haware, the former Chairman of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan, will screen applicants, who must have more than 20 years of administrative experience, for the final selection.
The panel is tasked with recommending three names to the trust, which will make the final appointment.
The trust released the advertisement, which said candidates applying for the post should be between 50 and 70 years of age. The required educational qualification should not be less than a graduation. The last date to apply for the post is July 18, 2026, till 4 pm.
The first and foremost prerequisite is that the applicant must be an active and devout Hindu. Being a devotee of Shri Ram (Vaishnav) is desirable with an experience in coordinating general administration, finance, accounts, human resources (HR), public relations, IT, security, legal affairs or other administrative functions.
Candidates with experience in managing temples, Hindu religious institutions or charitable organisations can also apply. Preference will be given to experience as a Chief Administrative Officer or in the management of a temple or hindu religious institution. Retired officers possessing this type of experience, skill, and capability may also apply.
The Teerth Kshetra Trust has made it clear that the CEO would be appointed for a period of three years and the renewal of the appointment of person on the post would be possible if thier performance would be found satisfactory.
While the CEO would have to be posted in Ayodhya, the renumeration against the post would be decided through mutual discussion.
The applicants should have good knowledge of Hindi and English as a mandatory criteria. The mode of sending the application is via email to searchcommittee.srjbt@gmail.com.
Meanwhile, as the Supreme Court hears the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, former Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari said the people of Ayodhya were happy and that those accused in the donation theft case were in jail.
He said devotees were continuing to visit Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram Temple and Hanuman Temple, while taking a dip in the river Saryu, and witnessing the city's development and the employment opportunities being created there.
However, as per the sources, the team of Krishna Mohan, the trustee who has been appointed interim general secretary, in place of Champat Rai, in the Ram Temple Trust, is likely to take charge after July 22, the day when the trust will hold it second meeting to decide its future course of action.