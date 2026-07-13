Ram temple donation theft probe: SIT to revisit Ayodhya, question trust functionaries

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya is likely to revisit the temple town soon to examine records and question functionaries of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, official sources said.

The SIT, headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13 following allegations of misappropriation of cash and valuables donated at the temple.

It submitted a preliminary report to the state government on June 23, and its tenure was extended by 15 days on July 1 to complete the investigation.

The team is expected to scrutinise the temple's donation management system and examine whether procedural lapses contributed to the alleged theft.

The probe has also prompted the trust to review its banking arrangements for donations. Currently, cash collected from the temple's donation boxes is deposited with the State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Naya Ghat in Ayodhya. The trust is exploring alternatives, including engaging another bank or splitting deposits among multiple banks, sources said.

The review follows a meeting between trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri and officials of a private sector bank earlier this week.

Former trust general secretary Champat Rai, in his statement to the SIT, alleged that SBI had failed to enforce basic safeguards during cash handling, including mandatory frisking of counting staff, pocketless uniforms and other security protocols for high-value cash operations.

The SIT's preliminary findings also flagged repeated violations of security procedures during cash counting and examined whether inadequate supervision facilitated the alleged embezzlement, according to sources.