Akal Takht acting Jathedar asks gurdwaras not to allow yoga sessions on premises

CHANDIGARH: The "CM Di Yogshalas" initiative started by the AAP-led Punjab government appears to be facing trouble as Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, acting Jathedar (High Priest) Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has asked gurdwara management committees not to organise or permit yoga sessions within gurdwara premises, saying it has no place in Sikhism.
He hinted at martial traditions (shastar vidya) and added that abandoning these teachings in favour of practising yoga inside gurdwaras amounted to conduct contrary to the Guru's teachings (manmat).
While delivering the discourse (katha) on the daily hukamnama at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex, Gargaj on Monday said several Sikh youths had recently raised concerns about yoga programmes being conducted at some gurdwaras where participants performed various postures and breathing exercises.
Explaining the Sikh perspective, Gargaj said the literal meaning of yoga is to unite with God, but what is commonly practised today is physical exercise.
“There is no objection if someone wishes to exercise at home,” he clarified, adding that conducting yoga sessions inside gurdwaras and asking people to perform breathing techniques and physical postures in langar halls or diwan halls are not in accordance with Sikh principles.
He said that where Guru Granth Sahib is enthroned, the focus must remain on Gurbani and Sikh religious practices.
“Physical exercise may be done at home, but permitting yoga in gurdwaras is not supported by the Guru's principles,” he added.
He stressed that gurdwaras were established by the Gurus as places where devotees should connect with Gurbani and Shabad.
“Introducing yoga activities within gurdwara premises distracts devotees from the Guru’s message,” Gargaj added.
He said, “Nothing is superior to Gurbani for a Sikh. Instead of immersing themselves in Gurbani, innocent people are being drawn towards yoga practices inside gurdwaras. A gurdwara is meant to connect devotees with the divine word, not to become a venue for yoga.”
Referring to the Sikh concept of Miri Piri, Gargaj said the Guru had bestowed upon Sikhs the doctrine of temporal and spiritual responsibility and symbolised it by wearing two swords. He added that Sikhs were also taught ‘shastar vidya’ (martial traditions) and abandoning these teachings in favour of practising yoga inside gurdwaras amounted to conduct contrary to the Guru's teachings (manmat).
He appealed to the Sikh community and gurdwara management committees and urged them not to allow yoga programmes on gurdwara premises.
Last month, a controversy erupted in Faridkot after some Sikh organisations objected to yoga classes being conducted within the premises of local gurdwaras.
Representatives of these Sikh groups intervened and halted the ongoing sessions, which were being held under the "CM Di Yogshalas" initiative, citing a violation of Sikh religious code of conduct. They demanded that instead of yoga, gurdwaras should promote traditional training in Gatka (Sikh martial arts) to connect youth with their heritage.
These Sikh activists visited four gurdwaras where the classes were being conducted and raised serious objections, arguing that holding yoga classes inside the sacred premises of a gurdwara violated its sanctity and religious protocol, especially since several participants, both men and women, attended the sessions with uncovered heads, which they said was strictly prohibited inside a gurdwara.
At that time, Sikh leader Sharanjit Singh Saran said they had observed for some time that the CM’s yoga classes were being conducted inside gurdwara premises, leading to breaches of maryada. He said people attending the sessions arrived with uncovered heads, which went against Sikh tenets. He also alleged that most trainers providing the instruction were not from Punjab.
Saran then called upon the Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar to issue a formal edict (Hukamnama) banning yoga classes inside all gurdwaras. He demanded that instead of yoga, children should be taught Gatka inside the Guru’s house to connect them with their faith and help maintain Sikh traditions.
These activists further alleged that introducing these state-sponsored yoga classes was a subtle political interference aimed at diluting the sanctity of Sikh religious spaces. They warned yoga instructors not to conduct sessions inside gurdwara complexes and suggested they find alternative venues outside religious premises.