Akal Takht acting Jathedar asks gurdwaras not to allow yoga sessions on premises

CHANDIGARH: The "CM Di Yogshalas" initiative started by the AAP-led Punjab government appears to be facing trouble as Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, acting Jathedar (High Priest) Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has asked gurdwara management committees not to organise or permit yoga sessions within gurdwara premises, saying it has no place in Sikhism.

He hinted at martial traditions (shastar vidya) and added that abandoning these teachings in favour of practising yoga inside gurdwaras amounted to conduct contrary to the Guru's teachings (manmat).

While delivering the discourse (katha) on the daily hukamnama at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex, Gargaj on Monday said several Sikh youths had recently raised concerns about yoga programmes being conducted at some gurdwaras where participants performed various postures and breathing exercises.

Explaining the Sikh perspective, Gargaj said the literal meaning of yoga is to unite with God, but what is commonly practised today is physical exercise.

“There is no objection if someone wishes to exercise at home,” he clarified, adding that conducting yoga sessions inside gurdwaras and asking people to perform breathing techniques and physical postures in langar halls or diwan halls are not in accordance with Sikh principles.

He said that where Guru Granth Sahib is enthroned, the focus must remain on Gurbani and Sikh religious practices.

“Physical exercise may be done at home, but permitting yoga in gurdwaras is not supported by the Guru's principles,” he added.

He stressed that gurdwaras were established by the Gurus as places where devotees should connect with Gurbani and Shabad.

“Introducing yoga activities within gurdwara premises distracts devotees from the Guru’s message,” Gargaj added.