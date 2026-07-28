Bombay HC to hear Gadkari's plea over E20 deepfake content on Aug 5; minister says no role in programme

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a petition filed by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on August 5 against Meta, X and Google over allegedly abusive posts and AI-generated deepfakes targeting him and his family in connection with the E20 ethanol-blending programme.

In his petition, Gadkari clarified that he is the Minister for Road Transport and Highways and had no role in the E20 ethanol blending programme, which was implemented by the Union Ministry of Petroleum. He said his and his family members' names were wrongly linked to the E20 issue and alleged that his image was deliberately maligned.

Gadkari, who faced criticism over the government's decision to introduce E20 petrol — a blend of 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol — had defended the move despite the programme not falling under his ministry. After the issue became controversial, he sought to distance himself from the matter, stating that he had no connection with the decision.

Through his petition, filed by advocate Sandeep Ladda, Gadkari sought permanent and mandatory injunctions to remove allegedly manipulated videos and images described as AI-generated “defamatory content” and “deep fake content”. He alleged that the content falsely linked him personally to the E20 programme and harmed his reputation.

The E20 programme is part of the government's strategy to reduce crude oil imports, lower emissions and promote domestically produced biofuels. However, the move has raised concerns over compatibility issues in older vehicles not specifically designed for E20, including possible fuel system corrosion and reduced fuel efficiency. Manufacturers have increasingly introduced E20-compatible vehicles, though concerns remain regarding vehicles sold before 2023.

Gadkari has sought damages of Rs 11 crore from the defendants. The plea will be heard by Justice Arif Doctor.