CJP protest volunteer Junaid Malik moves SC, alleges illegal detention and police harassment

NEW DELHI: A food volunteer, Junaid Malik, associated with the CJP (Cockroach Janata Party) student protests in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, has moved the Supreme Court accusing the police of harassment, illegal detention and targeting his family.

In his petition filed in the top court, Junaid alleged that he was picked up by Delhi Police and kept in a police vehicle for 5-6 hours, threatened and then dumped on Dehradun road.

He further claimed that the Ghaziabad police detained his father and raided his house. Police also went to his sister’s home in Meerut and picked up her father-in-law and brother-in-law.

Junaid has also alleged that these actions were carried out without any paperwork or following due process of law.

Seeking protection, Junaid has urged the Supreme Court to intervene and stop all coercive measures being taken against him and his family members.