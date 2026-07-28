Congress MPs submit notices in both houses to discuss police brutality on student protesters

Congress members have submitted notices in both houses of Parliament on Tuesday demanding an urgent discussion on the alleged use of force against students protesting over the NEET paper leak issue.

This comes as a bill introduced by the Centre in the Lok Sabha to strengthen the anti-paper leak law with stringent punishments is likely to be taken up for discussion on Tuesday.

Congress MPs Randeep Surjewala and Syed Naseer Hussain have moved notices under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, while deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari have moved adjournment notices in the lower house demanding suspension of the listed business to take up the discussion on the important issue.

The Congress has been demanding accountability from Home Minister Amit Shah on the police action against students.

They are also asking him to make a statement in Parliament over the alleged use of pellet guns and batons against the protesting students.

"That this House do suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day for an immediate discussion on the reported assault on peacefully protesting students in Delhi on 20 July 2026, the use of lathi-charge, tear gas and pellet guns, the alleged assault on women students and journalists," the notices said.

"To seek a statement from the Union Home Minister clarifying whether the use of force was authorised and identifying those responsible, and to seek a statement from the Hon'ble Prime Minister on the Government's response, accountability and safeguards for the future.

"In view of these pressing concerns, the matter requires urgent consideration and discussion by the House," the notices by Congress MPs Surjewala and Hussain said.

The incident raises serious issues relating to the protection of democratic rights, the conduct of law enforcement agencies, and accountability for the actions taken against the protesters, Gogoi said in the notice.

"The use of excessive force has since been acknowledged by the Director General of the Rapid Action Force.

Official reports indicate that over 170 persons, including protesters and security personnel, were taken to hospitals following the violence, with around 60 to 90 injured protesters requiring medical attention," the notice by Gogoi said.

He said media reports also indicate that several students sustained grievous injuries, including a student who reportedly suffered severe eye injuries due to an alleged pellet gun.

"There are also disturbing allegations that women students were physically assaulted, including instances of targeted sexual violence, and that unidentified individuals in plain clothes participated in the operation alongside uniformed personnel," he claimed.

"Given that the Delhi Police functions under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, it is imperative to examine the responsibility of the Ministry, including the authorisation of such measures and the accountability of the authorities responsible for their implementation," Gogoi also said.

The 36-day Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation at the Jantar Mantar here ended on Saturday after the government accepted key demands of the protesters and Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister.

Police and protesters have blamed each other for the violence during the July 20 march to Parliament.

"I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss the reported use of pellet guns by the Rapid Action Force against unarmed student protesters during the July 20, 2026 march to Parliament, which left over 80 people injured," the notice by Tewari said.

(With inputs from PTI)