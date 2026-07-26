Opposition to press NDA govt in Parliament over 'police brutality' at CJP protests; demand PM Modi's apology

The Congress-led opposition is expected to continue targeting the government in Parliament over the alleged police crackdown on protesting students, demanding action against those responsible and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Sunday.

The opposition's floor strategy, including its position on the bill seeking to amend the two-year-old anti-paper leak law, will be decided at a meeting of the INDIA bloc in Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament on Monday morning, the sources said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking accountability for the "barbaric assault" on peacefully protesting students and asking whether he approved the use of "lethal force", including pellet guns.

In his letter, Gandhi said peaceful protest is crucial to any democracy and that it is the government's responsibility to protect protesters and resolve their grievances through dialogue.

"Such brutal violence destroys every norm, and has outraged the country. Youth and students, the future of our country, are demanding answers and accountability. Their voice will be heard," the former Congress chief said.

Sharing the letter, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said Gandhi had posed two questions to Shah: "As the Home Minister, did you authorise the use of lethal force, including pellet guns, against students? If not, who granted this authorisation? Are the individuals seen raining blows on students while dressed in plain clothes, police personnel or volunteers? Who authorised their deployment?"

"The home minister must answer these crucial questions in Parliament tomorrow. The prime minister should apologise to the students," Ramesh said in his post in Hindi.

The Congress has described Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a victory for students, but said the prime minister must also apologise to them.

Kharge has said it was now Modi's turn to apologise and take strict action against all those who used lathis, batons and pellet guns against the agitating students.