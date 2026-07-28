Defence Ministry clears permanent commission for women in Coast Guard, ends Force’s ‘outlier’ status

NEW DELHI: Ending years of resistance that had drawn sharp censure from the Supreme Court, the Defence Ministry on Tuesday finally cleared permanent commission for women officers in the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

The move brings the maritime force in line with the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF), where women have long been eligible for full-tenure careers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the policy, alongside a second reform easing ex-gratia disbursal to families of personnel who go missing at sea.

The women’s commission policy ensures equal opportunities for career progression, commencing right from the ab-initio training phase. Crucially, it throws open a window to those already in service.

Existing women officers on Short Service Appointment (SSA) will be given the option to convert to Permanent Appointment (PA), subject to eligibility, while serving PA women officers will be considered for promotion to higher ranks.

According to the defence ministry statement issued Tuesday, Singh cast the move as reflecting the Government’s commitment to Nari Shakti and equal opportunity in the nation’s maritime security apparatus.

The reform lands with a backstory. Until now, the ICG had stood conspicuously apart from the other services, a gap the top court refused to let slide.