Final Ahmedabad crash probe report to be submitted in October: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would first await the final report into the Ahmedabad Air India Flight AI171 crash before deciding whether any further inquiry by an independent body or a Court of Inquiry was warranted into the accident that killed 260 people.

The top court deferred the hearing on petitions seeking an independent probe to October 13 after noting that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had substantially progressed with its investigation.

The Bench was informed by the government that the AAIB's draft final investigation report would be filed before the court in a sealed cover in the first week of October.

The Bench also took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Federation of Indian Pilots could provide its inputs to the AAIB, which could examine and consider them, if found necessary, during the course of the investigation.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by an NGO, a law student and Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, the father of the deceased pilot, seeking an independent, court monitored investigation into the crash. The Bench has now posted the pleas for further hearing on October 13.

During the hearing, the government run probe body clarified before the Bench that the investigation was not an "in house" exercise limited to officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). It also includes experts and officials from countries whose citizens were among those killed in the crash.