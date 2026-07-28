Government, BJP push for social media campaign on E20

NEW DELHI: The Centre and ruling BJP have directed officials and party members to promote the E20 ethanol-blended fuel policy on social media extensively. Ministers and members of parliament and assemblies have also been asked to join the drive.

“The massive campaign will be carried out to counter a wave of consumer complaints and opposition attacks over E20 rollout,” an official said. “For four videos—customised for X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube—will be posted and widely circulated by party workers and officials,” he said.

A study by the Automotive Research Association of India found that using E20 in vehicles designed for lower ethanol blends could damage rubber fuel-system components, though it found no negative effect on metallic parts. The Petroleum Ministry has said mileage may fall 1-2% in newer vehicles and up to 6% in older ones, saying the fuel has no impact on insurance validity.

The rollout has become a flashpoint between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has described the backlash against E20 as a “politically motivated social media campaign.”