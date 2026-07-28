Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal; IMD issues flash flood warning for seven districts

CHANDIGARH: As incessant monsoon rain continued to batter Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides and disrupting traffic, widespread destruction was reported in and around Chamba town. Several residential areas were inundated with mud and debris, damaging houses and shops, disrupting normal life, and burying vehicles.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a flash flood warning for seven districts over the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, water supply in Shimla could remain disrupted for the next few days due to a transformer failure at the Satluj Water Supply Project.

The worst-hit areas in Chamba were Sultanpur ward and the adjoining gram panchayats of Sarol, Parel and Tadohli, where flash runoff carrying boulders and debris swept through residential localities. Residents woke up to scenes of devastation after heavy rain sent torrents of water and sludge into homes and commercial establishments.

In Obdi locality, a portion of a hillside gave way during the night, sending huge rocks and debris crashing onto a residential house. Family members inside the house managed to escape moments before the rocks struck the building, and no casualties were reported.

Sarol and Gholti areas suffered extensive damage, with debris burying around 15 small and large vehicles. Houses and shops were flooded with mud and rainwater. The Government Degree College campus in Sultanpur was also inundated, forcing residents to remain awake throughout the night to safeguard their belongings and clear accumulated debris. National Highway 154A was also blocked due to a landslide.

A statement issued by the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) said that due to a transformer failure at Stage II of the Satluj Water Supply Project, along with heavy silt and flooding at other water sources, there could be disruption in water supply in Shimla for the next few days until the transformer issue is resolved.

Meanwhile, traffic on Cart Road in Shimla was disrupted after a landslide near Rajiv Bhawan. Debris fell onto the road, partially blocking traffic. Police and district administration officials reached the spot, barricaded the affected stretch and began clearance work.