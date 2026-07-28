Police arrest two who threw petrol bomb at Sangrur BJP office, register case under UAPA

CHANDIGARH: Two youngsters, who threw the petrol bomb at the Sangrur BJP office in the wee hours on Monday, had taken an advance payment of mere Rs 2,200 through UPI, as part of the total large amount promised to them.

They were arrested by the Punjab Police on Tuesday and booked under the Explosives Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The duo reportedly filmed the act.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Sangrur, Ravjot Grewal, said that Happy Singh, alias Happy of Bhamabaddi and Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi of Shaheed Udham Singh Basti were arrested within 24 hours of the incident.

She further claimed, "Preliminary interrogation revealed that both these youngsters were in contact with a person named Rana Bhai through social media. He had promised a large amount of money to carry out the attack and send the video of it. Rana Bhai sent Rs 2,200 through two transactions: Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,000."

Police further said that 22-year-old Happy Singh works for Flipkart, while 26-year-old Jaspreet Singh works as a carpenter.

The two became acquainted through social media. Sources said that a Platina motorcycle, bearing registration number PB-13-BQ-0227, used in the attack and two mobile phones were seized from the duo.

The police are checking Rana Bhai's social media accounts and the UPI ID used for the transactions.