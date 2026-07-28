Police arrest two who threw petrol bomb at Sangrur BJP office, register case under UAPA

CHANDIGARH: Two youngsters, who threw the petrol bomb at the Sangrur BJP office in the wee hours on Monday, had taken an advance payment of mere Rs 2,200 through UPI, as part of the total large amount promised to them.
They were arrested by the Punjab Police on Tuesday and booked under the Explosives Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The duo reportedly filmed the act.
Senior Superintendent of Police of Sangrur, Ravjot Grewal, said that Happy Singh, alias Happy of Bhamabaddi and Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi of Shaheed Udham Singh Basti were arrested within 24 hours of the incident.
She further claimed, "Preliminary interrogation revealed that both these youngsters were in contact with a person named Rana Bhai through social media. He had promised a large amount of money to carry out the attack and send the video of it. Rana Bhai sent Rs 2,200 through two transactions: Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,000."
Police further said that 22-year-old Happy Singh works for Flipkart, while 26-year-old Jaspreet Singh works as a carpenter.
The two became acquainted through social media. Sources said that a Platina motorcycle, bearing registration number PB-13-BQ-0227, used in the attack and two mobile phones were seized from the duo.
The police are checking Rana Bhai's social media accounts and the UPI ID used for the transactions.
A team led by AIG Counter Intelligence Dr Simrat Kaur also played a key role in the investigation. Also, three teams were formed under the supervision of Davinder Attri, Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Sangrur.
"The teams, with the help of human and technical Intelligence, traced the perpetrators of the incident,’’ said Ravjot.
"The duo lit the cloth wick attached to a bottle and threw the petrol bomb over the boundary wall toward the office building before fleeing back toward Upli Road on foot,’’ Ravjot added.
“More revelations will likely be made during further interrogation after the accused are produced in court and remanded in police custody,” said the police.
The blast left burn marks on the building’s outer wall, but no injuries were reported as the office was vacant. Sources said the attackers targeted the kitchen window, where gas cylinders were usually kept.
"Luckily, the blast was of low intensity, while the second petrol bomb fell outside,” an official said.
A case has been registered at City-1 Police Station, Sangrur.