SC flags rise of digital arrest frauds, asks Centre to codify it as standalone crime

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the Central government should examine defining "digital arrest" in criminal statutes and making it a standalone offence with harsher consequences for those indulged in such kind of offences.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by CJI Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana explained that the digital arrest refers to cyber fraud where impersonators posing as law-enforcement or government officials use audio and video calls to intimidate victims and coerce payments.

It is to be noted that digital arrest is a growing form of cyber crime in which fraudsters pose as law enforcement or court officials or personnel from government agencies to intimidate victims through audio and video calls.

CJI Surya Kant asked, "Do you have to define formally the case of digital arrest in penal laws? It has elements of extortion, robbery. Do you need to define this as a standalone offence with serious consequences, along with a provision that when something is found against an accused...his assets will be frozen."

The CJI also observed that once a prima facie opinion is drawn against an accused on the basis of reasoned evidence, his assets could be frozen.

During the hearing, Attorney General R Venkataramani, top law officer appearing for the Centre, submitted that an Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) is in the process of finalising a comprehensive report to identify systemic gaps in tackling digital arrest cases.